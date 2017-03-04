AARP Smart Driver March classes

AARP is offering several Smart Driver classes in the Mid-Columbia this March.
Pasco from 1 to 5 p.m. Mar 7-8 at the Pasco Senior Center, 1315 N Seventh Ave. For more information, call 509-545-3459.
Kennewick at 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mar 13-14 at Charbonneau 8264 W Grandridge Blvd. For more information, call 509-943-4979.
Richland from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mar 14-15 at the Richland Community Center. For more information, call 509-942-7378.
Walla Walla at 1 to 5 p.m. Mar 20-21 at the Walla Walla General Hospital, 1025 S 2nd Ave. For more information, call 509-522-2424.
Classes are $20, but there is a $5 discount for AARP members. For more information, visit aarp.org or call 888-227-7669.
