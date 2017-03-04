Habitat for Humanity celebrates 100 homes built

It’s a house — solidly built, affordable, charming with its blue paint and white trim. But it’s also something more.
The 100th home constructed by Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity in the organization’s 22 years, it’s a symbol of the community’s goodwill and the positive things that can happen with people and groups come together, officials said Saturday during a dedication ceremony.
“This is a huge day for Habitat,” said Lisa Godwin, executive director.
“(The milestone) says a lot about our community. It says we care about the people around us. We care about the social issues in our community,” she said. “It’s the epitome of 22 years of the community’s work.”
The house is near Highland Park in Pasco. Its new owners, Naw Mu Do and her husband, Ku Nay Paw, received the keys during the ceremony.
They’re natives of Burma who came to the U.S. several years ago. They’re grateful for the home of their own, Naw Mu Do told the crowd.
“We thank you from the bottom of our heart,” she said.
Along with Godwin and the family, the ceremony also drew local Habitat for Humanity board members, staff and volunteers past and present. State Sen. Sharon Brown, R-Kennewick, also was on hand.
She helped cheer Joanne Fancher of West Richland, who helped start the chapter, as well as Larry Merk of Kennewick, who’s helped on every one of the 100 houses.
They were recognized with applause from the crowd.
“In 1992, when we started this affiliate, all anybody wanted to do was build a house,” Merk said. “And to think that today we’re dedicating house No. 100 for us... it’s just absolutely amazing.”
After the ceremony, Naw Mu Do and her family opened up their new home. They even cooked food especially for the friends and supporters who came to the dedication.
That was far from the only work they put in at the site — they spent many hours logging “sweat equity” as the house was coming together.
The finished product is “very nice, we love it,” said Ley Stow, one of the couple’s four children.
He and his brothers, Saw Lu and Jaw Moo, and sister, Sey Kue, all seemed excited about the new house.
It feels good to have a place of their own, a place they helped build, a place the community pitched in on, Ley Stow said.
“Thank you to the people who helped build the house. It’s so exciting we get a new house,” he said. “Thank you so much.”
