Two arrested in early morning incident in Kennewick

Two men were arrested Saturday in Kennewick after one of them apparently tried to intervene with a gun and machete in a domestic violence incident, police said.
The incident happened about 7:30 a.m. at an apartment on the 3000 block of West Ninth Avenue.
Marcus Arevalo, 32, was arrested on suspicion of felony assault domestic violence, police said.
Ramon Aguilar, 37, who allegedly tried to force his way into the home with the machete and gun, was arrested on suspicion of felony assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm, police said.
Neither man was seriously hurt and neither was a woman involved in the incident, police reported.
