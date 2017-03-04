Pasco man hurt in I-82 wreck

A 43-year-old Pasco man was hurt Friday night in a wreck on Interstate 82 about 17 miles east of Kennewick.
Jose D. Perez was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital, where he was treated and later released.
Perez was driving a 2011 Ford F150 pickup truck west on the highway at about 10 p.m when he struck a 2014 Toyota Avalon, also headed west, that had slowed for smoke across the roadway, the Washington State Patrol reported.
The Avalon’s driver, Thomas C. Champoux, 75, of Richland, wasn’t hurt.
Troopers said Perez was following too close.
Comments