Sheriff’s office investigating Plymouth man’s death

Benton County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a 40-year-old Plymouth man.
Deputies arrived at a residence in the area of South Olive Street and First Place to help with a medical emergency shortly after noon on Friday.
The unconscious man was found inside by his roommate, who performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation until medical personnel arrived.
They tried to revive the man for 30 to 40 minutes.
An autopsy by the Benton County Coroner’s Office is planned for later in the week.
The name of the deceased will be released after his next of kin is notified.
Comments