Kennewick museum celebrates re-opening with new displays

The East Benton County History Museum is dedicated to, well, history.
But that doesn’t mean it’s stuck in the past.
The Kennewick museum, operated by the East Benton County Historical Society, has been closed since Jan. 30 while staff and volunteers reorganized the gallery — creating a new footprint, freshening up existing exhibits and adding new ones.
A grand re-opening is planned Saturday, starting with a ribbon cutting at noon.
“We have so many amazing stories that have never really had the chance to be told. This reorganization is an opportunity to connect our community both with unseen treasures from our collection and with local stories that have not been widely shared,” said Stephanie Button, administrative director.
Built in 1982 at Keewaydin Park, the museum has more than 10,000 artifacts that help tell the story of East Benton County, from arrowheads to homestead farm tools, vinyl records and so much more.
Many items had been on display continuously for years. The reorganization gives some of them a break, helping with preservation, and it gives some that had previously taken a back seat the chance to shine.
Like a wreath made by a young girl in the late 1800s, using human hair. Although that item may seem odd today, commemorative wreaths made from the locks of loved ones were in vogue then, symbolizing community and unity.
The girl died before her family’s move to the Kennewick area, but her brother carried the wreath with him across the country.
“It’s a great talisman of a family, (showing) how the identity a family retains over time, from generation to generation, can be embodied in an object,” Button said.
Some new-to-the-museum objects also will be on display, including a Courier printing press that churned out local newspapers nearly a century ago. The press used to be housed at the Tri-City Herald.
Along with the new and newly-refreshed exhibits, the museum also is debuting a renovated store and a new community gallery, which will feature rotating exhibits by area artists and groups. First up is a solo show by Ray Lechelt.
Button also plans more hands-on displays and activities, such as a family tree painting activity on March 11.
“We want to make noise, be inviting, be a little funky and show you some things you didn’t know and wish you were taught in history class,” Button said.
A history museum is vital to a community, she said. “What it can do that other things can’t is instill a pride of place,” Button said. “We’re not the attic of the community. We’re not where you store the stuff you don’t want to look at. We’re where you discover the stuff to help you find yourself or rediscover yourself. And it’s a place where you can share your stories.”
Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors/veterans and $1 youth. Members of the historical society are admitted for free.
To volunteer at the museum or stay up to date on activities, go to www.ebchs.org or find the historical society on Facebook.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
