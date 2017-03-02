Reach museum board makes CEO job offer

The Richland Public Facilities District board has picked a potential new CEO for the Reach museum in Richland.
The board agreed Wednesday to offer the job to one of five finalists.
Dan Boyd, board president, declined to name the person, saying he wanted to wait until the offer was accepted. The board should have an answer early next week.
“I hope this person accepts,” Boyd said. “I think (he or she) will do a good job.”
The board’s vote was unanimous, with board member Stan Jones abstaining.
The Reach museum, at the west end of Columbia Park, tells stories of the region’s natural, scientific and cultural history. It’s been without a permanent CEO since December, when Lisa Toomey retired.
Nick Ceto, a former board member, filled in on a temporary basis for a while.
The board recently interviewed five finalists for the CEO job: Christy Rasmussen, Randall Bostrum and Karen Livas, all of Richland, Victor Cruz of Kennewick and Rosanna Sharpe of Seattle.
The board briefly reopened the application process, but didn’t find any additional finalists.
