Pasco schools tip their hats to celebrate Seuss

Claire Erickson, a student at James McGee Elementary, intently listens to a guest speaker, her father, Jason Erickson, reads a book to her third-grade classroom Thursday during the Pasco school’s celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday and Read Across America.
A group of local “celebrities” were invited to the event to read a book, share how their love of reading has affected their lives and encourage students to make reading part of their daily routine.
Thursday marks beloved children’s book author Theodor Seuss Geisel’s 113th birthday.
