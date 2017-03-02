Rain in Tri-Cities, lots of mountain snow forecast

A weather system dropping down from Alaska will bring rain to the Tri-Cities and snow to the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.
Travelers over Snoqualmie Pass should be prepared for snow.
A winter storm warning was issued for the pass from Thursday afternoon through midnight Friday. Snow accumulation of eight to 12 inches is possible, with more snow likely through the weekend.
In the Tri-Cities, a chance of rain is forecast for Friday night and then Saturday night through at least Tuesday. Snow in the Mid-Columbia is possible at elevations as low as 1,500 to 2,000 feet.
The storm system will be bringing colder temperatures, according to the weather service. Highs could be in the 50s through Saturday, but then should drop into the 40s Sunday and Monday.
The coldest night in the near term forecast for the Tri-Cities should be Sunday, when the temperature could drop just below freezing.
