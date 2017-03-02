Really, the IRS may owe you money if you didn’t file in 2013

The Internal Revenue Service reports it has tax refunds totaling more than $1 billion for U.S. taxpayers who did not file federal income tax returns for 2013.
The federal revenue agency estimates 27,600 Washington residents are owed a combined $30.3 million. Taxpayers have a three-year window to file returns.
For 2013, the deadline to claim refunds is April 18, 2017, the same day 2016 returns are due.
The IRS said students and others who may not realize they’re due a tax refund may not have filed a return. There is no penalty for filing a late return if you are due a refund.
The median refund for 2013 is $763.
Tax forms are available at irs.gov/forms-pubs
Comments