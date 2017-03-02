Burbank man killed when truck trailer collapses

A Burbank man was killed Wednesday afternoon when a trailer for a long-haul truck he was working on collapsed on him outside his home.
Timothy James Koelzer, 62, died at the scene.
The Walla Walla County coroner said an autopsy was planned Thursday morning.
Walla Walla County Fire District 5 responded to reports of a man trapped under a trailer about 4 p.m. at 68 McKelter Drive, near West Humorist Road in Burbank.
The fire department said Koelzer was working underneath on the linkages between two trailers when the units collapsed.
