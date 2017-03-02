Burbank man killed when truck trailer collapses

1:01 Kevin Mathew Phillips sentenced to 8 years for stabbing father Pause

1:18 Tornadoes touch down in Illinois, kill at least 2

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation at Trump speech

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:22 Down he goes! Watch officer take down man with baseball bat

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:05 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline