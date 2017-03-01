Washington state gives anglers first 2017 salmon return forecast

A reasonably good run of fall chinook salmon is expected to return to the Columbia River this year, with the exception of “upriver brights.”
Forecasts developed by Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife and treaty tribes for chinook, coho, sockeye, chum and pink salmon in Washington river and ocean waters were released this week.
The forecasts are the starting point for developing 2017 salmon-fishing seasons in the Columbia River, the Puget Sound and Washington coastal areas. Public meetings are planned before fishing seasons are finalized in April.
Unfavorable environmental conditions, such as warm ocean water or flooding in rivers, have reduced the number of salmon returning to Washington waters, especially when compared to some of the more abundant returns of recent years, said Kyle Adicks, salmon fisheries policy lead for the state agency.
“Some salmon runs are expected to return in higher numbers over last year, when we forecast historic low numbers for several stocks,” Adicks said. “But, for the most part, forecasts are at about average or lower than average, which means we will once again need to limit fisheries in some areas to protect weak returns of wild fish.”
About 386,000 Columbia River coho are projected to return this year, which is similar to last year’s forecast.
Only 223,000 coho actually returned last year to the Columbia River, where some coho stocks are listed for protection under the federal Endangered Species Act.
About 582,600 fall chinook salmon are expected to return to the Columbia River, which is similar to last year’s actual return. While that’s significantly lower than the record 1.3 million fish that returned in 2015, this year’s forecast is considered a fairly good run of fall chinook, Adicks said.
Roughly 260,000 “upriver brights” are headed for areas of the Columbia River above Bonneville Dam. The forecast for these fall chinook is the lowest since 2009.
About 250,000 hatchery chinook are expected to return this year to the lower Columbia River — nearly 124,000 more fish than actually returned last year. Those salmon, known as “tules,” are the backbone of the recreational ocean chinook fishery.
For the most part, tules are doing well considering recent unfavorable ocean conditions, Adicks said.
The news is less encouraging elsewhere in the state.
Coho returns to several Puget Sound-area rivers, including the Skagit, are protected to be extremely low. Some chinook fisheries in Puget Sound will be limited because of low returns of wild chinook to rivers.
“This is going to be another challenging year for setting salmon fishing seasons,” Adicks said. “We'll rely heavily on input from the public to set priorities for fisheries.”
Columbia River fisheries will be discussed at a public meeting in Kennewick from 6 to 8 p.m. March 30. The location has been changed to the Kennewick Irrigation District office, 2015 S. Ely St.
A public discussion of management objectives and preliminary options for Columbia River fall commercial and sport fisheries is planned.
A meeting schedule, salmon forecasts, and information about the salmon season-setting process are available at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/northfalcon/. An online commenting section is expected to be available on the website by the end of the week.
