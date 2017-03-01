Tickets on sale for Elton John in Spokane

A limited number of seats were released Wednesday morning for Elton John’s performance at Spokane Arena on Sunday.
Elton John Wonderful Crazy Night Tour is returning to Spokane for one performance at 8 p.m. as part of a 12-city concert tour.
The performance is to feature iconic hits and classic album tracks from his five-decade career, as well as tracks from his latest release, Wonderful Crazy Night!
Reserved seat tickets are $29.50, $49, $79 and $159, plus box office fees, according to arena officials.
Tickets are on sale at the Spokane Arena Box Office, TicketsWest outlets, TicketsWest.com or by calling 800-325-SEAT.
Comments