Kennewick driver hurt when hit at Van Giesen, bypass

A Kennewick man was hurt Tuesday evening when another driver slammed into him from behind at the intersection of Van Giesen Street and Richland’s bypass highway.
The Washington State Patrol said Thiha Maung, 44, was stopped in the eastbound lane of Van Giesen Street at Highway 240 when his 2006 Ford Taurus was hit by a 2008 Nissan Altima driven by Cristian B. Jaimes, 23, of Milton-Freewater, Ore.
The wreck happened at 7:11 p.m.
Jaimes was not injured but Maung was treated at Kadlec Regional Medical Center and later released.
Jaimes was cited for failing to yield the right of way.
Comments