Yoke’s recalling Colby cheese for possible listeria

Yoke’s Fresh Market is recalling two types of Colby cheese because of a potential contamination from listeria monocytogenes.
No illnesses have been reported to date but the company said it is voluntarily issuing the recall “out of an abundance of caution and with an emphasis on customers’ wellness and safety.”
The products are the 16-ounce package of Colby Jack Longhorn with the Yoke’s Fresh Market brand and the 16-ounce Yoke’s brand Colby Longhorn.
The cheese was manufactured by Guggisberg Cheese and by Deutsch Kase Haus of Middlebury, Ind. They were sold in Yoke’s Fresh Market stores in Washington and Idaho.
Yoke’s customers who have purchased the products between Sept. 1, 2016, and Jan. 27, 2017, should return them for a full refund.
Customers with questions can call Yoke’s at 509-921-2292, ext. 55.
