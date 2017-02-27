Speed limit lowered on Dallas Road

Benton County trimmed the speed limit on Dallas Road as increasing traffic coupled with more driveways adds up to potential problems.
The speed limit between the Badger Mountain trailhead access and Arena Road is now 35 mph, down from 50. New speed limit signs were installed last week.
The Benton County Road Department said traffic volumes increased to more than 4,000 vehicles per day in 2016, more than twice the number of 2010. A new subdivision means there are more cars entering and exiting and new private roads, and driveways mean more vehicles in general.
There is also an increase in pedestrian and bicycle traffic between Badger Mountain and the Candy Mountain Trail, with more expected once the Candy Mountain parking lot is complete.
