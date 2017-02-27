State Senate honors former Tri-Citian

Members of the state Senate honored a Kennewick native, Kyle Lynch, who died of colon cancer in November, with personal stories and a resolution honoring his life and work.
Lynch of Moses Lake served as a legislative aide since 2003, first for Sen. Joyce Mulliken, R-Moses Lake, and later for Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake.
Warnick read the resolution to the Senate and along with Sen. Shelly Short, R-Addy, a former legislative aide herself, shared memories of Lynch.
“What most impacted me was his indelible spirit and his laugh,” Short said. “You could be having the worst or most challenging day, and you would walk past his desk and that laugh was just infectious.”
Short, who came first to the legislature in 2006 as a legislative assistant, remembered Lynch as welcoming and always ready to help out new aides.
“There was not a question that was too dumb, or things that he would not help me with,” Short said.
In the resolution, Warnick described Lynch as a model Christian and as a selfless public servant. She said Lynch served the Columbia Basin with distinction and character and his courage in the face of his advanced cancer diagnosis and treatment reflected that character.
“‘I have the best job in the world,’” Warnick said. “That’s what Kyle said over and over.”
After sharing the resolution, she recalled his knowledge of history and politics and passion for his work in the legislature.
“I learned an awful lot from him even though he was young enough to be my son,” she said.
Lynch, 47, was the father of two young children and married to Lynne Lynch, managing editor of the Columbia Basin Herald.
Two other resolutions honoring staff who died over the past year were shared during the session.
Lynch who died at the home of his parents, Debi and John Lynch of Kennewick, was an Eagle Scout and was inducted into the Order of the Arrow, and was also elected section chief for the W-1C region.
A memorial fund has been set up in Lynch’s name. Donations may be sent to the Boys Scouts of America (Blue Mountain Council), 8478 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, WA, 99336.
