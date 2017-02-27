‘The Sound of Music,’ ‘Dirty Dancing’ and ‘Cinderella’ coming to Toyota Center

Subscriptions are available for the latest season of Broadway at Retter and Company Theatre in the Toyota Center.
The center, in conjunction with Chicago-based Jam Theatricals, is hosting performances of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, The Wizard of Oz , Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story, The Sound of Music and Dirty Dancing.
People can buy a subscription to watch five-shows for between $255 and $375 or four shows for between $200 and $305. The price depends on the seat location.
For more information about becoming a subscriber, people can visit the Toyota Center box office, BroadwayatheToyotaCenter.com or call 509-737-3722.
Here’s a little more about each of the shows:
• Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.
The Tony-award winning Broadway musical from the creators of The Sound of Music and South Pacific is a contemporary take on the classic fairytale including all of the classic elements such as the pumpkin, the glass slipper and the masked ball, along with new elements to the story.
• The Wizard of Oz Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.
An adaptation of the MGM screenplay, the production and songs from the classic film join new ones from Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. People can join the Dorothy and her friends as they journey through the magical land of Oz.
• Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.
One of the most successful rock musicals, it tells the story of Buddy Holly’s career, and features several of the songs he and fellow performers Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper made famous in the early days of rock n’ roll.
• The Sound of Music March 26, 2018 at 7 p.m.
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic story of Maria and the von Trapp family is coming to Kennewick. The film version marked it’s 50th anniversary in 2015.
• Dirty Dancing — The Classic Story on Stage April 25, 2018 at 7 p.m.
The adaptation of the 1987 romance finishes the season at the Town Center. The musical tells the story of Baby and Johnny, two independent spirits from different worlds that come together.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
