Week in photos Feb. 26-Mar. 4, 2017

February 27, 2017 - Students visiting Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland use a smartphone microscope developed there to look at slides with items from nature, including bee wings, spider legs and human hair.
Courtesy PNNL
February 26, 2017 - The proposed trailhead parking lot for the Red Mountain hiking area is visible near the dirt road at the base of the mountain on the right of this aerial photo, next to the paved Antinori Road leading to the Col Solare Winery near Benton City.
Bob Brawdy
February 26, 2017 - People line up to record videotaped questions for Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, during a town hall meeting Saturday afternoon.
Cameron Probert
February 26, 2017 - Columbia-Burbank senior Taylor Turner, center, drives in for a layup, while being defended by Seattle Christian’s Julia Seibel.
Scott Butner
February 26, 2017 - Columbia-Burbank’s Michelle Maine (15) drives past Seattle Christian’s Makenzie May during Saturday’s 1A regional game at Chiawana High School.
Scott Butner
Special to the Herald