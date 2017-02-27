Country artist Trace Adkins to headline fair in August

Country music singer Trace Adkins will perform Aug. 24 at the Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo in Kennewick.
The Grammy-nominated singer is the first act to be announced for this fall’s annual event Aug. 22-26. Tickets go on sale March 3.
His No. 1 hits have included (This Ain't) No Thinkin' Thing, Ladies Love Country Boys and You're Gonna Miss This.
Adkins’ newest release of Jesus and Jones in 2016 is his first single with BBR Music Group’s Wheelhouse Records, according to his website.
In addition to his singing career, he’s appeared on TV and in movies, including The Lincoln Lawyer and Moms’ Night Out.
In 2013 he helped raise $1.5 million as winner of NBC’s The All Star Celebrity Apprentice.
