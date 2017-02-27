Thief smashes windows, steals phones in Kennewick

A thief stole cellphones and accessories after smashing the windows of the AT&T store in Kennewick.
The break-in occurred at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday night at the store on Columbia Center Boulevard, according to Kennewick police.
The thief broke the windows, entered the store and stole the merchandise.
No further information was available.
The police are asking any witnesses or people with information about the burglary to call them at 509-628-0333 or the Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477.
Comments