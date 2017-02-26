Tri-City restaurant inspections through Feb. 17

Eight restaurants and coffee shops earned perfect marks this week from the Benton-Franklin Health District.
In a typical week, we see one or two perfect scores in the district’s weekly health inspections.
Top scores this week went to Aliona’s Euro-Bake off Road 68 in Pasco, the Taqueria El Asadero in Kennewick, Arby’s in Pasco, Papa John’s Pizza in Richland, Roasters Coffee in Pasco and Starbucks on Gage Boulevard in Richland.
Inspectors also found no problems at the Burger Factory II in Connell and the Connell Food & Gas Mart.
By law, all establishments selling food are subject to inspection. See below for details on what the ratings mean.
Establishments needing re-inspection
Chapala Express, 1028 Lee Blvd., Richland, Feb. 14, routine (40 Red, 10 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; improper produce washing; improper cooling procedures.
Highlands Middle School, 425 S. Tweedt St., Kennewick, Feb. 13, routine (25 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage; potential food contamination.
McDonald’s, 2700 S. Quillan st., Kennewick, Feb. 14, routine (30 Red, 7 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; improper cooking temperature.
Establishments not needing re-inspection
Anthony’s Restaurant, 550 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, Feb. 14, routine (5 Red, 5 Blue)
Aliona’s Euro-Bake, 4525 Road 68, Pasco, Feb. 14, first-followup to Jan. 13 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Arby’s, 5115 N. Road 68, Pasco, Feb. 13, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Arby’s, 3506 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 13, routine (10 Red, 7 Blue)
Baskin Robbins, 140 Gage Blvd., Richland, Feb. 16, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Bruchi’s, 8903 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Feb. 16, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Burger Factory II, 425 Columbia Ave., Connell, Feb. 16, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Connell Child Development Center, 600 E. Adams St., Connell, Feb. 16, routine (0 Red, 10 Blue)
Connell Food & Gas Mart, 457 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, Feb. 16, first follow-up to Nov. 11 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
IHOP, 5015 Road 68, Pasco, Feb. 13, routine (10 Red, 5 Blue)
Maverick, 5505 Road 68, Pasco, Feb. 14, second follow-up to Oct. 24 routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Papa John’s Pizza, 125 Gage Blvd., Richland, Feb. 15, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Pizza Station, 238 N. Columbia Ave., Connell, Feb. 16, routine (0 Red, 3 Blue)
Roasters Coffee, 7200 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Feb. 13, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Safeway, 2825 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, grocery, Feb. 16, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue), deli, Feb. 16, routine (15 Red, 5 Blue), Meat, Feb. 16, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue), bakery, Feb. 16, routine (5 Red, 5 Blue)
Sahara Pizza, 6916 W. Argent, Pasco, Feb. 14, first follow-up to Jan. 12 routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Sleep Inn of Pasco, 9930 Bedford St., Feb. 15, routine (15 Red, 0 Blue)
Starbucks Coffee, 698 Gage Blvd., Richland, Feb. 16, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Starbucks Coffee, 5204 Road 68, Pasco, Feb. 15, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Taqueria El Asadero, 2521 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 13, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Restaurants that score 25 or more “red” points receive automatic revisits.
Establishments are rated on a state point system that’s based on the federal food code for the conditions in the restaurant at the time of the unannounced visit. The point scale ranges up to 415 points.
Red points reflect more concerning issues requiring immediate attention. An establishment receiving 25 or more red points on a routine inspection must be re-inspected. Blue points indicate situations that need to be fixed, but not immediately. Restaurants receiving 10 or more red points when re-inspected are inspected again.
Past restaurant inspections can be viewed at the health district’s website, bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Diners with concerns about an establishment should contact the management or the health department directly.
For questions or concerns, call the health district at 509-460-4205.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
