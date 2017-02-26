Local

February 26, 2017 1:10 PM

Mid-Columbia meeting agendas for Feb. 27-March 3

Tri-City Herald

Feb. 27

Richland Economic Development Committee, 4 p.m., 975 George Washington Way: TRIDEC work plan; inland port update; Horn Rapids Business Center.

Pasco City Council, 7 p.m., 525 N. Third Ave.: receive a presentation from the Police Advisory Committee; and discuss the Broadmoor Area Master Plan’s environmental impact study; taxicab and transportation network company licensing; an Urban Growth Area expansion, and the Fourth of July fireworks shows.

Feb. 28

Kennewick City Council: workshop canceled.

Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., 620 Market St., Prosser: consent agenda.

Franklin PUD Commission, 1 p.m., 1411 W. Clark St., Pasco: set public hearings for a proposed rate increase.

Port of Kennewick, 2 p.m., 350 Clover Island Drive: purchase/sale agreement with Chaplaincy Health Care.

Richland City Council, workshop, 6 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: Benton Franklin Council of Governments program update; Fire and EMS service agreement funding; inland port presentation; long-range transportation planning.

Prosser City Council, 7 p.m., 601 Seventh St.: annexation and zoning for commercial and industrial areas.

March 1

Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., 1016 N. Fourth Ave.: public hearings on surplus land sale; subdivision application.

Richland Public Facilities District, 5:30 p.m., 1943 Columbia Park Trail: executive session to review job candidate qualifications.

March 2

Prosser Board of Adjustment, 6 p.m., 601 Seventh St.: hearing on variance for 827 Market St.

March 3

West Richland City Council, planning retreat, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Desert View Mobile Home Park community room, 6500 Desert View Drive: salary commission, committee assignments, public involvement rural economic development funds, golf course revenue/

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

VIDEO: Man shown stealing iPad in Kennewick

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos