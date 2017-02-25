Multiple vehicles collide on blue bridge, cause traffic snarl

A multiple-vehicle collision slowed traffic on the blue bridge for roughly an hour and a half Saturday afternoon.
The pileup started about 1:30 p.m. when a vehicle had mechanical trouble on Highway 395 southbound, the Washington State Patrol said. Eight vehicles were involved.
No one was seriously injured in the collision, the state patrol said. Some of the vehicles were able to be driven from the scene, and Pasco police assisted in removing those too damaged to move.
The scene was cleared at roughly 3 p.m.
