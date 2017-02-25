Franklin PUD to consider rate increase

Franklin PUD customers might see a 4.1-percent rate increase starting May 1.
The public utility district’s rate advisory committee reviewed financial information and discussed revenue requirements earlier this month, coming to the conclusion that a rate increase is needed.
Whether rates are increased is up to the PUD Commission. It will consider setting public hearings to discuss the proposed rate increase at its meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday at 1411 W. Clark St., Pasco.
The committee proposes an overall 4.1 percent rate increase for all classes of customers.
It also recommends leaving the residential monthly basic charge at $34. Residents pay the service charge in addition to kilowatt hours used.
Small and large irrigation customer classes would be combined into one rate class starting in 2018, according to the committee recommendation.
Comments