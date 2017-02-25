Updated forecast: Mostly rain, maybe a little snow for Tri-Cities

The National Weather Service has dialed back its prediction of snow for this weekend to less than half an inch accumulation possible for the Tri-Cities.
Precipitation now is most likely to fall during the day Sunday, when the high should be in the low 40s, according to information from the weather service
Rain and snow is possible early Sunday morning until 11 a.m., with precipitation falling as rain the rest of the day. A slight chance of rain and snow is forecast Sunday evening into Monday morning.
Highs should be in the 40s through Thursday, climbing to the upper 40s by Wednesday in the Tri-Cities, according to the weather service. Lows could warm to the 30s by Tuesday night.
Saturday was expected to be the sunniest day from Saturday through the coming work week.
