Snow may make encore appearance in Tri-Cities

Just when you may have started to forget the snow shoveling, the missed school days and the icy roads, snow is back in the Tri-City forecast.
The Tri-Cities could get 1 to 2 inches Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Travelers should be prepared for 5 to 9 inches of snow Saturday night and Sunday on Snoqualmie Pass.
Snow in the Tri-Cities should melt quickly. Although the weather system bringing possible snow will mean nighttime lows in the 20s through Monday night, highs should reach the 40s Sunday and Monday.
The first of the snow could fall early Sunday morning. A 30 percent chance of snow is forecast for the hours just before dawn.
Snow, possibly mixed with rain, is forecast for the daylight hours when the chance of precipitation is 60 percent. Overnight until 10 a.m. Monday the chance of snow drops to 40 percent for the Tri-Cities.
