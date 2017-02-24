New manager named for Pasco Farmers Market

A self-proclaimed foodie with more than 14 years experience in the food industry has been named manager of the Pasco Farmers Market.
Damien Davis replaces Mike Somerville, the longtime market manager who retired after the last season.
Davis’ résumé includes running a university dining facility, managing several restaurants in the Portland area and working in the food service programs at Nike and Intel, according to a Downtown Pasco Development Authority news release.
He recently moved to the Tri-Cities to be closer to his in-laws.
“He’s passionate about sourcing great food,” Luke Hallowell, DPDA executive director, said in the release. “As the market manager, he brings a unique perspective in helping our customers understand where their food is sourced and how fresh foods can easily be integrated into their diet and lifestyle.”
The Downtown Pasco Development Authority — which is partially funded by taxpayer dollars — oversees the market and the Pasco Specialty Kitchen.
Hallowell said Davis shares the organization’s vision of making downtown Pasco an economically vibrant and culturally diverse destination for family friendly shopping and events.
Davis is taking over after the market reported a loss in 2016, with about one-fifth of the vendors moving to a new, competing market in west Pasco, Hallowell recently told the Pasco City Council.
The overall revenue for 2016 was $24,800, down from $30,710 in 2015.
“We’re grateful for those who continue to support this institution that has a long history in downtown …,” he said.
Hallowell added that he thinks Davis is here for the long haul, and “He’s really excited about giving this market a little boost.”
The market will hold its 2017 preseason meeting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 18 at the Port of Pasco offices, 1110 Osprey Pointe Blvd.
New and existing vendors are encouraged to attend, and can contact Davis at ddavis@downtownpasco.com for more information.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
