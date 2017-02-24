Headed west? Be prepared for delays at Snoqualmie today, Saturday

The snow is fading fast in the Mid-Columbia but drivers headed across the Cascades are still in for a rough time if their route takes them over Snoqualmie Pass.
I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass will periodically close in both directions Friday and Saturday as the Washington Department of Transportation clears accumulated snow and installs reflectors and LED lane markers.
There will be day-time closures from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday. Over-width loads are prohibited during the day.
The road will fully close in both directions on Friday night.
Crews will close the westbound lanes at Stampede Pass from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and the eastbound lanes from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. from an area just east of the summit both nights.
Crews will open lanes in both directions every two hours to clear traffic.
Drivers are advised to be ready for delays during the work. Check pass conditions online.
