February 24, 2017 2:07 PM

Faith Assembly leaders celebrate 20th anniversary

Pastor Darrel and Gail Johnsen will celebrate their 20th anniversary at Faith Assembly in Pasco this weekend.

A public worship gathering and reception to mark the milestone are set Sunday, with activities starting at 10 a.m.

Faith Assembly is one of the Tri-Cities’ largest churches, drawing 900-plus people on a given Sunday.

The Johnsens have not only led the congregation, but also spearheaded community outreach activities and served as leaders among other Tri-City pastors and churches.

Faith Assembly is at 1800 N. Road 72.

