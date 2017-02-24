Faith Assembly leaders celebrate 20th anniversary

Pastor Darrel and Gail Johnsen will celebrate their 20th anniversary at Faith Assembly in Pasco this weekend.
A public worship gathering and reception to mark the milestone are set Sunday, with activities starting at 10 a.m.
Faith Assembly is one of the Tri-Cities’ largest churches, drawing 900-plus people on a given Sunday.
The Johnsens have not only led the congregation, but also spearheaded community outreach activities and served as leaders among other Tri-City pastors and churches.
Faith Assembly is at 1800 N. Road 72.
