Pasco fire victim dies from heart conditions, smoke inhalation

A 66-year-old Pasco man died Thursday after smoke inhalation from a fire that destroyed his RV on Feb. 14 aggravated his heart conditions.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Terry Keister’s manner of his death was an accident.
His death in a Spokane hospital was from coronary artery disease, a fatty building up restricting blood flow near the heart, and contributing factors were severe aortic stenosis, narrowing of a heart valve, and cardiomyopathy, a heart disease.
Keister was living in an RV at the Riviera Mobile Home Park in Pasco. Fire destroyed the RV and all of his possessions, according to the Pasco Fire Department.
He was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a Spokane hospital.
Comments