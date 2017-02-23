Pasco parents reeling, son remains unconscious after Richland head-on

The phone rang at 2:08 a.m. last Thursday with the news no parent ever wants to hear.
Albania and Jacob Davis’ 23-year-old son was badly hurt in a head-on car wreck near the Richland airport.
Israel Davis was being loaded into an ambulance after the crushing collision just before 2 a.m., when his Chevy Malibu was hit by an accused drunken driver in a Dodge pickup.
Six minutes later, his parents were dressed and on their way to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
“You could have hurt him more, but not much,” Jacob said.
A week later, Israel remains unconscious in intensive care with injuries to his brain, a cut liver and collapsed lung. He also suffered a broken vertebrae, crushed pelvis, shattered knee, broken wrist, fractured ribs and broken bones in his face and shoulder.
Doctors already are planning the surgeries he’ll need.
His parents know it will be a long road for their son, who works at Areva, a nuclear fuel fabrication company in Richland.
It’s nice to know people love your son. Even people who have never met him genuinely care. He’s reaping the rewards of being a kind, nice person.
The Pasco couple already have their hands full raising three other teenage boys, including one with autism. And Albania’s 84-year-old father and 64-year-old mother recently moved in with them.
The boys are helping and supporting each other, their parents and grandparents. They understand how their brother needs more of their parents’ time.
Israel was living on his own in Kennewick, but would often visit his parents and help with the family.
He likes playing video games with friends, is good on the guitar and started rebuilding a Honda CRX. It’s a project his father hopes his friends can help complete while Israel is healing.
The driver who hit him, Patricia L. Orem, 31, pleaded innocent this week to vehicular assault charges for allegedly driving drunk when she lost control and crossed into Israel’s lane on the Highway 240 bypass.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Aaron Trombley noted that Orem showed signs of being drunk and was unable to walk without help. Later, she allegedly admitted that she started drinking six hours earlier, and that her last drink was 20 minutes before the wreck.
She was released on $20,000 bail pending her trial May 15.
The speed of the tragic news about Israel and how many it reached surprised his parents.
“There’s zero privacy anymore. People I haven’t seen in 10 years ... and they are instant messaging me,” Jacob said. “I’ve got people from all over the world who know my kid’s in trouble.”
They are using social media and created a Facebook page to make it easier for them to keep people informed of how Israel is doing and what the family needs. It helps them to save time to be with their son, help their family and rest.
“I don’t mind saying it over and over again. Just getting the facts out there, it helps,” Albania said.
A friend, Desi Jobin, created a GoFundMe account at gofundme.com/izzydavis to help with medical expenses.
“His friends call him, ‘Izzy.’ I gave him a beautiful name,” Jacob said.
Albania said she picked the name when she was a teenager after reading The Cross and the Switchblade about gang violence in New York in the 1960s and the salvation of Nicky Cruz.
The former gang leader became a preacher and she decided to name a future son after Cruz’s friend Israel, who died from gang violence.
Years later, she followed through when naming Israel, her firstborn son.
Israel is described as a nice, affable, intelligent young man, who has earned a reputation as a hard, fastidious worker. He’s already advanced from a temporary worker at Areva to a permanent employee, making nuclear fuel rods with lightning speed.
“He probably set a record,” said his mother, who also works at Areva. “You cannot just have anyone doing it ... there’s zero tolerance for failure.”
His boss has offered to come to the hospital and stay and read to him. Co-workers are always waiting for news of how Israel is doing.
“He works hard, and that makes him easy to like,” said Jacob, who works at McNary Dam.
Keeping family, friends and co-workers updated about Israel is taking a lot of time, but the couple said it has been helpful for them and a bittersweet blessing.
“It’s nice to know people love your son. Even people who have never met him, genuinely care,” Albania Davis said. “He’s reaping the rewards of being a kind, nice person.”
They are focused on doing what they can to help their family as they wait for Israel to heal.
“I don’t have time for existential questions,” Albania said. “(Questions like) why me or why now?”
“Inside, I am just rage,” Jacob said. “I’m never going to recover, but I have to learn to cope on my own and do what’s best for Israel.”
Doctors are predicting it will take nine to 12 months for much of his physical healing, but he’ll still need ongoing physical and emotional therapy for the trauma.
“Because he hasn’t shown any consciousness, we don’t know the extent of his injuries,” his father said. “It’s hard to make a long-term plan.”
Still, they remain optimistic.
“We have no reason to believe he won’t recover 100 percent,” Albania said.
