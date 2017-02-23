Local

February 23, 2017 11:58 AM

Kennewick police seek 2 men for allegedly assaulting women

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

Kennewick police are looking for two men believed to have attacked woman.

Javier Pereyda, 24, of Kennewick, allegedly attacked his girlfriend at 2 a.m. on Thursday morning. Police said they suspect him of assault, unlawful imprisonment and preventing a domestic violence victim from using a phone.

Darren Glenn Yeater, 26, of Kennewick, allegedly broke into an ex-girlfriend’s home on East Fifth Avenue at 9:43 p.m. on Wednesday and assaulted her.

Police said Yeater may have been the driver responsible for a collision at 6:18 p.m. Wednesday on the Edison Street overpass on Highway 240 in Kennewick.

Police ask people knowing where either of the suspects are to call 509-628-0333 or Tri-City Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

