Kennewick man reunited with dog after getting lost, struck in mud

Harley the dog was found waiting in a truck Thursday morning, after his owner got lost when his pickup got stuck in mud.
Brandon Garcia, 34, of Kennewick, took Harley and went to the Juniper Dunes, east of Eltopia along Pasco-Kahlotus Road, to camp and ride a motorcycle on Saturday, according to Undersheriff Dan McCary, of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday he was heading home and became stuck in mud. The truck’s four-wheel drive wasn’t working.
Garcia spent the day unsuccessfully digging it out. Police say he decided to use his motorcycle to find a way he could drive out of the area in two-wheel drive.
“Thinking he would not be gone long, he left his coat and dog in his truck and began riding in the dark. He became disoriented and could not relocate his truck,” said the sheriff’s office.
Garcia told deputies he kept falling over and got tired lifting the 250 pound motorcycle. Later the bike stopped running and he couldn’t start it.
He was walking in snow and rain and told police he wanted to sleep under a tree but thought it could be fatal. Garcia kept walking for about 10 miles until he reached Peterson Road on Tuesday morning. A passing driver stopped for him and took him to a hospital where he was diagnosed with hypothermia.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was called to help find the man’s truck and Harley.
On Wednesday, farmer Dave Machugh volunteered to help search using his helicopter. He found the pickup on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. Garcia and his fiancée Annie Gonzalez were reunited with Harley.
“They are home and they safe,” Gonzalez said. “I was extremely happy they are both home and safe … There is no words to express how grateful I am to everyone.”
