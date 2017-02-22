Local

February 22, 2017 2:18 PM

Richland man rescued after stuck in the mud overnight on rural road

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

A Richland man in his 70s was found after spending a night in his car stuck in mud in Kennewick.

Jogger Glen Thompson said he was running at 11 a.m. along an upper canal near South Sherman Street when he saw a man wandering, then calling for help.

“He was very happy to see me,” said Thompson. “I walked with him … we spent 20 minutes talking.”

Thompson called 911 and emergency services responded and found the man’s car west of Southridge High School. It was stuck in mud on a dirt road.

The man was reported missing on Monday after he left a treatment at Trios Southridge Hospital for a heart condition, according to Richland police.

Initial reports say he became confused, made a few wrong turns, drove along the dirt road and became stuck during the rain.

He was taken back to the hospital by ambulance to be evaluated.

