Florida Georgia Line, Nelly and Chris Lane to perform at Toyota Center in Kennewick

Country superstars Florida Georgia Line and hip hop luminary Nelly are coming to Kennewick in September.
Their cross-genre tour, called The Smooth Tour, stops at the Toyota Center on Sept. 21.
It also includes rising country artist Chris Lane.
Ticketsare expected to go on sale next week.
“We’re excited. It’s a huge show,” said Jude Strode, Toyota Center spokeswoman. “Considering most city arenas are 10,000-plus seats and we’re going to be under 6,000, there won’t be a bad seat in the house.”
Ticket prices haven’t yet been announced. To stay up to date on ticket information for the Kennewick show, go to yourtoyotacenter.com and sign up as a Toyota Center Insider.
Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster and the Toyota Center box office. Those purchased through the box office avoid service charges.
This story will be updated.
