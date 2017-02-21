Ronald McDonald House set alumni event for March 2

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland Northwest in Spokane is celebrating its 30th anniversary.
As part of the celebration, the program is expanding into the Yakima Valley and the Columbia Basin. The program’s first goal is to create an alumni group of families from the region who have been served by the Ronald McDonald House in Spokane over the past 30 years.
The first alumni event will be held March 2.
For more information and to attend, contact Lisa Toomey at 509-464-9153 or lisat@rmhcinlandnw.org.
Comments