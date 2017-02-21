Meeting for 2018 spring break trip to Italy set for Feb. 23

The EF Educational Tours 2018 spring break trip is to Italy. Participating students have the opportunity to tour Italy and experience its art, history and culture.
The enrollment meeting is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in the large meeting room at the Mid-Columbia Library in Kennewick.
Students can enroll and reserve their spot on the tour at the end of the meeting with a $95 deposit. There is limited space available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Students from all area high schools can go.
The trip will be led by Sabiha Khan, a teacher at Kamiakin High School. For more information, contact her at sabiha.munian@gmail.com or at 509-542-1882.
