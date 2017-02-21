Benton, Franklin counties expand lists of emergency road closures

Dozens of local roads are under emergency closure orders as rain, combined with melting snow and ice, makes them dangerous to drive on.
Franklin County declared a state of emergency Monday morning as damage estimates approached $2 million. By Tuesday, the county had closed 45 stretches of road, many of them in rural areas where farmers are beginning preparations for the 2017 growing season.
Franklin County said road weight restrictions are being enforced and no special haul permits are being issued unless severe circumstances warrant it.
For Franklin road updates, visit bit.ly/FranklinRoads2017
Benton County posted short-term closures for 22 stretches of road Tuesday morning. The closures affect all areas of the county.
For Benton road updates, visit bit.ly/BentonRoads2017
Drivers are encouraged to respect “road closed” signs, which signify that erosion and washouts have rendered the surface too dangerous to drive on.
