Former Northwest TV sports journalist dies

Rod Simons, a Pasco High grad who worked as a broadcast journalist in the Northwest and then Minneapolis-St. Paul, died Monday in Fort Myers, Fla., covering the Minnesota Twins in spring training. He was 56.
Simons graduated from Pasco in 1978 and was inducted into the school’s first Hall of Fame class in 1996.
He was an award-winning news director for KSTW-TV in Tacoma and worked with the Mariners and SuperSonics.
He worked for KVEW-TV in the Tri-Cities and also was an anchor for Fox Sports Net before leaving the Northwest for the Twin Cities in Minnesota.
He is survived by his wife Pam and daughter, Annie.
