Former Herald column editor, Methodist minister dies

The Rev. Doug Huston, former editor of the Herald’s Spiritual Life column, died Saturday.
He had been diagnosed with a brain tumor about 13 years ago and had shared his thoughts with Herald readers, including a column in 2012 when he turned 60.
He described his graduation from seminary, 24 years of service to Pacific Northwest churches and then a sabbatical and disability leave.
“Through all those changes, one thing has remained unchanged, and that is God’s grace and love that fills me and holds me,” he wrote. “This became very evident over the last eight years as you prayed for my strength and recovery.”
Huston also served as chaplain at the Benton County jail, bringing his guitar with him.
Huston was recently living in Bremerton, and services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Bremerton United Methodist Church.
His family suggests donations to Nothing but Nets or Hope for the Children of Africa through the Pacific Northwest United Methodist Church.
