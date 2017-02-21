1 injured in wreck on Interstate 82 near Washington and Oregon border

One person was injured early Tuesday morning in a wreck involving a passenger car and semi-truck on Interstate 82 south of Kennewick.
The collision took place in the eastbound lanes of the highway at milepost 132 near the state border.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to a social media post by Trooper Chris Thorson of the Washington State Patrol.
One lane of travel was blocked while the incident was being investigated.
