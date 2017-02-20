Transformers converting TRAC into home, garden displays

Guy Smith, an employee of Rock Placing Co., moves boulders into place with a truck-mounted crane Monday for the company’s display at the 2017 Regional Home & Garden Show being at the TRAC facility in Pasco.
Several landscaping companies are busy transforming the center’s arena into extensively decorated landscape displays for the annual three-day show organized by the Home Builders Association of the Tri-Cities.
More than 200 exhibitors are expected at the event which kicks off at 10 a.m. Feb. 24.
Admission is $6 for adults, with $1 off for a non-perishable food donation for the Salvation Army. Kids 12 and under are free.
