February 20, 2017 6:35 PM

Transformers converting TRAC into home, garden displays

Tri-City Herald

Guy Smith, an employee of Rock Placing Co., moves boulders into place with a truck-mounted crane Monday for the company’s display at the 2017 Regional Home & Garden Show being at the TRAC facility in Pasco.

Several landscaping companies are busy transforming the center’s arena into extensively decorated landscape displays for the annual three-day show organized by the Home Builders Association of the Tri-Cities.

More than 200 exhibitors are expected at the event which kicks off at 10 a.m. Feb. 24.

Admission is $6 for adults, with $1 off for a non-perishable food donation for the Salvation Army. Kids 12 and under are free.

