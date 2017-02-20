Week in photos February 19-25, 2017

February 20, 2017 - Hanford workers spent months preparing for the start of waste retrieval at Hanford’s double-shell Tank AY-102. A settlement agreement requires work to be completed by March 4.
February 20, 2017 - Dr. Wanda Good, medical director of Lourdes’ Center for Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery, is bringing robotic-assisted bariatric surgery to the Tri-Cities, with the first surgery performed in late January.
February 20, 2017 - Kamiakin High junior Naomi Heuer, 16, is taking two Advanced Placement classes at the high school in Kennewick, and is feeling the pressure of missing nearly 10 days of teaching because of snow days.
February 19, 2017 - Tri-City hotel demand had a banner year in 2016, but new construction is outpacing demand. The Lodge at Columbia Point is still under construction in Richland. The upscale, wine-themed hotel will add 82 rooms to the market when it opens this spring.
February 19, 2017 - With the help of riding instructor Lauren Gibler, right, Sofia Martinez pats a horse on the nose after a riding lesson at Therapeutic Riding of Tri-Cities in Pasco. Sofia, who suffers from Batten Disease, is one of the many special needs riders at TROT.
February 19, 2017 - Southridge’s Zayid Al-Ghani, top, works on controlling Marysville-Pilchuck’s Keith Pablo during their Class 3A 170-pound championship match Saturday at the Tacoma Dome. Al-Ghani won 5-2 to take the title.
February 19, 2017 - Pisco’s Isaiah Gonzalez points to his fans after defeating Tahoma’s Austin Michalski in their Class 4A 113-pound match Saturday at Mat Classic in Tacoma.
