Tri-City restaurant inspections through Feb. 10

Each week, the Tri-City Herald publishes results for restaurants that score 25 or more “red” points on their Benton-Franklin Health District inspections, triggering automatic revisits.
By law, all establishments selling food are subject to inspection, from full-service restaurants to coffee carts.
Establishments are rated on a state point system that’s based on the federal food code for the conditions in the restaurant at the time of the unannounced inspection. The point scale ranges up to 415 points.
Red points reflect more concerning issues requiring immediate inspection. An establishment receiving 25 or more red points on a routine inspection must be re-inspected. Blue points indicate situations that need to be fixed, but not immediately. Restaurants receiving 10 or more red points when re-inspected are inspected again.
Past restaurant inspections can be viewed at the health district’s website, bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
For questions or concerns regarding reports, call the health district at 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Apollo Greek Restaurant, 620 Cullum Ave., Richland, Feb. 7, first follow-up to Jan. 23 routine (35 Red, 8 Blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage; returned food not discarded properly.
Barracuda Coffee, 320 W. Kellogg No. B, Kennewick, Feb. 5, routine (30 Red, 8 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; room temperature storage.
Burger Ranch, 808 Vineyard Drive, Kennewick, Feb. 7, routine (35 Red, 3 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; raw chicken stored above other meats; improper hot holding procedure.
Deschutes Café, 76 Power Plant Loop, Richland, Feb. 7, routine (30 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Person in charge unable to answer food safety questions; improper produce washing; improper preheating procedures; thermometer not working.
Dutch Bros. Coffee, 3 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Feb. 7, routine (40 Red, 3 Blue)
Notes: Person in charge unable to answer food safety questions; food worker cards not 100 percent; improper hand-washing.
Panaderia Estrella, 615 Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Feb. 4, second follow-up to Dec. 20 routine (40 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Person in charge lacks managerial control; food worker cards not 100 percent; room temperature storage; no digital thermometer.
Richland High School Basketball, 930 Long Ave., Feb. 4, routine (25 Red, 5 Blue, follow-up, Feb. 10 (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes (from Feb. 4): Food worker cards not 100 percent; no soap at hand sink; improper cold holding (above 45 degrees)
Tesoro Truck Stop, 528 S. Ely St., Kennewick, Jan. 31, routine (30 Red, 8 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; room temperature storage.
The Crazy Crab Pot, 131 Vista Way, Kennewick, Feb. 6, first follow-up to Jan. 4 routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; raw animal products stored with and above ready-to-eat foods.
The Local Coffee House, 8530 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Feb. 5, routine (30 Red, 10 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; room temperature storage.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Auntie Anne’s, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Feb. 2, routine (15 Red, 0 Blue)
Beltran’s Bakery, 1724 W. Clark, Pasco, Feb. 7, routine (20 Red, 17 Blue)
Bruchi’s, 2417 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 9, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Chapala Express, 321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Feb. 2, first follow-up to Dec. 13 routine (0 Red, 5 Blue)
Cinco De Mayo, 3100 N. Belfair, Kennewick, Feb. 7, follow-up to Dec. 1 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
City Market, 415 Rainier St., Kennewick, Feb. 7, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Comfort Inn, 7801 W. Quinault Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 8, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Domino’s Pizza, 4707 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 2, routine (10 Red, 5 Blue)
Domino’s Pizza, 101 S. Washington, Kennewick, Feb. 1, first follow-up to Jan. 3 routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Eastgate Elementary School, 910 E. 10th Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 7, routine (0 Red, 3 Blue)
Espo Sports Bar & Grill, 107 Vista Way, Kennewick, Feb. 6, first follow-up to Jan. 4 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Fairfield Inn by Marriott, 7809 W. Quinault Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 8, routine (15 Red, 0 Blue)
Frankenburger’s Fry Lab, 1022 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Feb. 7, first follow-up to Dec. 5 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Jake’s Cafë, 528 S. Ely, Kennewick, Jan. 31, first follow-up to Dec. 30 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Keg Alehouse & Spirits, 718 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, Feb. 7, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Little Caesar’s, 1935 W. Court St., Pasco, Feb. 10, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
M Hotel, 1515 George Washington Way, Richland, Feb. 7, routine (15 Red, 3 Blue)
Metro Mart, 1015 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Feb. 9, routine (10 Red, 2 Blue)
Mocha Express, 5203 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, Feb. 5, routine (5 Red, 3 Blue)
Nouveau Day Spa, 8136 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, Feb. 8, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Olive Garden, 1420 N. Louisiana Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 31, routine (15 Red, 0 Blue)
Park Middle School, 1011 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 1, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Pizza Hut, 818 Vineyard, Kennewick, Feb. 1, routine (5 Red, 7 Blue)
River Café, 3000 George Washington Way, Richland, Feb. 7, routine (0 Red, 3 Blue)
Starbucks Coffee, 10 Merlot Drive, Prosser, Feb. 6, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Sterling’s, 3200 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 9, second follow-up to Dec. 21 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Subway, 210 Merlot Drive, Prosser, Feb. 6, routine (10 Red, 5 Blue)
Thai Elephant, 6030 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 2, second follow-up to Dec. 9 routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
