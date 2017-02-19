Minor flooding predicted in Mid-Columbia, rural roads already closed

More minor flooding is expected in the Mid-Columbia Monday and Tuesday as two warm weather systems bring rain to the region, according to the National Weather Service.
Sunday afternoon about 30 roads or sections of roads in Franklin County already were closed because of erosion or water on the roadway.
Closures included Selph Landing Road between Glade North Road and Taylor Flats Road and Glade North Road between Alder Road and Eltopia West Road. A complete list of closures in the county is posted at bit.ly/2lkLTFC.
The weather service warned Sunday that additional runoff from rain and snow melt could flood or continue to flood low-lying county roads in Franklin, Benton, Walla Walla, Columbia, Umatilla and Morrow counties. Homes with poor drainage around the foundation could be at risk for basement flooding.
Rain is likely on Presidents Day, with a tenth to quarter inch possible in the Tri-Cities, according to the weather service. Rain is likely again Tuesday, with less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Cooler air will flow into the Mid-Columbia late Tuesday, decreasing the threat of flooding. Highs should be in the low 40s to high 30s in the Tri-Cities from Wednesday through at least Sunday, according to the weather service.
Comments