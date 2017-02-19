Mid-Columbia meeting agendas for Feb. 21-23

Feb. 20 (President’s Day)
Richland: All city of Richland offices and facilities will be closed. Garbage and recycling collection will proceed normally.
Kennewick Planning Commission: regular meeting canceled.
Feb. 21
Benton County Commission: canceled.
Kennewick Irrigation District Board, 9 a.m., 2015 S. Ely St.: 2016 financial report, Cherry Creek Pond and Pump Station project acceptance, consulting agreement with Water Management Solutions and resolution on salary ranges.
Connell City Council, 6 p.m., 104 E. Adams St.: Franklin County jail agreement, hotel/motel allocations, sales tax increase.
Kennewick City Council, 6 p.m., workshop, 6:30 p.m., regular meeting, 210 W. Sixth Ave.: model franchise ordinance; temporary emergency housing.
West Richland City Council, 7 p.m., 3803 W. Van Giesen St.: swear in new council member Steven Shupe.
Pasco City Council, 7 p.m., 525 N. Third Ave.: hold a closed record hearing on a rezone request from the Loyalty Inn; and vote on removing convenience and payment fees from processing charges, assigning council representation to districts, selling land on Cedar Avenue, and a code amendment request on mini pigs.
Richland City Council, 7:30 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: public hearing on $20 car tab fee for Duportail Bridge; pavement maintenance.
Feb. 22
Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., 7122 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick: interview possible appointee for Benton County Treasurer.
Franklin County Commission: canceled
Richland Planning Commission, 7 p.m., 975 George Washington Way: review sensitive areas ordinance updates and draft 2016 annual report.
Feb. 23
Port of Pasco Commission, 10:30 a.m., 1110 Osprey Pointe Blvd., Ste. 210: hearing on container crane equipment surplus.
Kennewick Public Hospital District, 5 p.m., Trios Care Center at Southridge, 3730 Plaza Way: report from the chief restructuring officer, planning and finance reports and discuss Trios Foundation fundraising services agreement amendment and physician recruitment policy amendments. A closed door session may be held.
Richland Parks and Recreation Commission, 6 p.m., 500 Amon Park Drive: Hanford legacy park volleyball facility, sports field use and fees, Columbia Point Marina land conversion, 2017 goals.
Richland Hearing Examiner, 6 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: rezone 4 acres near Kingsgate Way.
