February 19, 2017 1:18 PM

Mid-Columbia meeting agendas for Feb. 21-23

Tri-City Herald

Feb. 20 (President’s Day)

Richland: All city of Richland offices and facilities will be closed. Garbage and recycling collection will proceed normally.

Kennewick Planning Commission: regular meeting canceled.

Feb. 21

Benton County Commission: canceled.

Kennewick Irrigation District Board, 9 a.m., 2015 S. Ely St.: 2016 financial report, Cherry Creek Pond and Pump Station project acceptance, consulting agreement with Water Management Solutions and resolution on salary ranges.

Connell City Council, 6 p.m., 104 E. Adams St.: Franklin County jail agreement, hotel/motel allocations, sales tax increase.

Kennewick City Council, 6 p.m., workshop, 6:30 p.m., regular meeting, 210 W. Sixth Ave.: model franchise ordinance; temporary emergency housing.

West Richland City Council, 7 p.m., 3803 W. Van Giesen St.: swear in new council member Steven Shupe.

Pasco City Council, 7 p.m., 525 N. Third Ave.: hold a closed record hearing on a rezone request from the Loyalty Inn; and vote on removing convenience and payment fees from processing charges, assigning council representation to districts, selling land on Cedar Avenue, and a code amendment request on mini pigs.

Richland City Council, 7:30 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: public hearing on $20 car tab fee for Duportail Bridge; pavement maintenance.

Feb. 22

Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., 7122 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick: interview possible appointee for Benton County Treasurer.

Franklin County Commission: canceled

Richland Planning Commission, 7 p.m., 975 George Washington Way: review sensitive areas ordinance updates and draft 2016 annual report.

Feb. 23

Port of Pasco Commission, 10:30 a.m., 1110 Osprey Pointe Blvd., Ste. 210: hearing on container crane equipment surplus.

Kennewick Public Hospital District, 5 p.m., Trios Care Center at Southridge, 3730 Plaza Way: report from the chief restructuring officer, planning and finance reports and discuss Trios Foundation fundraising services agreement amendment and physician recruitment policy amendments. A closed door session may be held.

Richland Parks and Recreation Commission, 6 p.m., 500 Amon Park Drive: Hanford legacy park volleyball facility, sports field use and fees, Columbia Point Marina land conversion, 2017 goals.

Richland Hearing Examiner, 6 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: rezone 4 acres near Kingsgate Way.

