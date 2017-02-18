Trios receives new neurologist

Neurologist Clarence Washington joined Trios Medical Group.
He is accepting new patients to his practice on the fourth floor of the Trios Care Center at Southridge, 3730 Plaza Way, Kennewick.
Prior to joining Trios, Washington practiced in Richland, and provided neurological consulting services to all three area hospitals since 1980.
He has also served as a consultant and speaker for a variety of high profile pharmaceutical and other organizations nationwide, focused primarily on headaches, stroke, dementia and Alzheimer’s.
Washington received his Doctor of Medicine degree from Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, D.C. He completed an internship at the U.S. Public Health Service Hospital in Staten Island, N.Y., his medical residency at the U.S. Public Health Service Hospital in Baltimore, Md., and neurology residency at University of Washington in Seattle. He is board certified in neurology and internal medicine.
Call Washington’s practice at 509-221-6450.
