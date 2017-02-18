Pasco’s Freeze Pack fined for air pollution

Freeze Pack of Pasco has paid a $7,500 fine issued by the state Department of Ecology for air pollution.
Ecology found that the company exceeded annual limits for emissions of pollutants from its boiler from 2012 through 2015.
The company had been required to submit a notice of construction application for modifications needed to regain compliance by August 2015. It submitted the application in May 2016, but it was not complete, according to Ecology.
As of November 2016, Ecology had not been given an application it deemed complete. Officials are reviewing a more recent application.
Freeze Pack also recently agreed to pay $60,000 to settle Environmental Protection Agency allegations it failed to report a large quantity of anhydrous ammonia to firefighters and others with emergency responsibilities.
Comments