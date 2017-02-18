State proposes buying acreage in Columbia County

The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is proposing buying 43 ares in Columbia County.
The Goat Mountain Road shrub steppe land near the Tucannon River is bordered on the south and east by the W.T. Wooten Wildlife area.
Purchasing the land would help protect the health of the big horn sheep in the area from domestic sheep pastured in the area, according to Fish and Wildlife.
It also would make more land available for public recreation, including hunting.
The proposal is one of a dozen in the early stages of development. If it is approved, grant money would be sought for the purchase.
Comments may be sent to lands@dfw.wa.gov through March 13.
Comments